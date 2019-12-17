Look for Shares of Akorn Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.12% Sell Off

Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.29 on volume of 471,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Akorn Inc on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.27. Since that call, shares of Akorn Inc have fallen 22.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Akorn Inc have traded between a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.46 and are now at $3.06, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 0.35% lower over the past week, respectively.