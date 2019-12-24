Look for Shares of Akorn Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.05% Sell Off

Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.55 to a high of $1.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.65 on volume of 739,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Akorn Inc have traded between the current low of $1.55 and a high of $5.46 and are now at $1.59. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Akorn Inc on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.27. Since that call, shares of Akorn Inc have fallen 61.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.