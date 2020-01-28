Look for Shares of Akorn Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.85% Rise

Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.36 to a high of $1.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.39 on volume of 381,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Akorn Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.19 and a high of $5.46 and are now at $1.41, 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

