Look for Shares of Akamai Technolog to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.84% Sell Off

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.61 to a high of $98.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.74 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $108.25 and a 52-week low of $73.19 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $94.85 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Akamai Technolog and will alert subscribers who have AKAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.