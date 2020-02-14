Look for Shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.14% Sell Off

AK Steel Holding Corp. (:AKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.96 to a high of $3.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.00 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, AK Steel Holding Corp. has traded in a range of $1.66 to $3.59 and is now at $2.98, 79% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

