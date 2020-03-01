Look for Shares of Air Prods & Chem to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.53% Sell Off

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.34 to a high of $230.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $233.79 on volume of 253,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Air Prods & Chem and will alert subscribers who have APD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $153.63 to $241.90 and is now at $228.66, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.