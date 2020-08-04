Look for Shares of Air Prods & Chem to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.33% Rise

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $201.07 to a high of $206.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $203.04 on volume of 384,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Air Prods & Chem on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $240.61. Since that call, shares of Air Prods & Chem have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Air Prods & Chem share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $257.01 and a 52-week low of $167.43 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $209.44 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.