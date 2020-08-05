Look for Shares of Air Prods & Chem to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.60% Rise

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.19 to a high of $232.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $227.81 on volume of 319,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Air Prods & Chem share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $257.01 and a 52-week low of $167.43 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $232.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Air Prods & Chem and will alert subscribers who have APD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.