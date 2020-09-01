Look for Shares of Air Prods & Chem to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.67% Rise

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.28 to a high of $230.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $228.45 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Prods & Chem have traded between a low of $153.63 and a high of $241.90 and are now at $231.78, which is 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.