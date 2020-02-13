Look for Shares of Air Lease C to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.53% Rise

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.44 to a high of $45.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.95 on volume of 84,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Air Lease C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.96 and a 52-week low of $31.98 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $45.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.31% lower over the past week, respectively.