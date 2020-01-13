Look for Shares of Air Lease C to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.24% Rise

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.72 to a high of $48.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.91 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Air Lease C on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Air Lease C have risen 10.5%. We continue to monitor AL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Lease C have traded between a low of $31.98 and a high of $48.59 and are now at $48.00, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.