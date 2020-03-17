Look for Shares of Aimmune Therapeu to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.36% Sell Off

Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.09 to a high of $13.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.52 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Aimmune Therapeuhas traded in a range of $10.32 to $37.00 and are now at $11.11. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aimmune Therapeu on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $29.72. Since that call, shares of Aimmune Therapeu have fallen 61.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.