Look for Shares of Agnc Investment to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 10.15% Rise

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.46 to a high of $12.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.81 on volume of 11.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Agnc Investment has traded in a range of $6.25 to $19.65 and is now at $11.50, 84% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Agnc Investment on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.79. Since that call, shares of Agnc Investment have fallen 41.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.