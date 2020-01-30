Look for Shares of Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.51% Sell Off

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.01 to a high of $85.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.21 on volume of 834,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Agilent Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.64 and a 52-week low of $65.35 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $84.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.