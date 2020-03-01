Look for Shares of Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.14% Sell Off

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.52 to a high of $85.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.64 on volume of 223,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agilent Tech Inc have traded between a low of $62.00 and a high of $86.35 and are now at $85.01, which is 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.