Look for Shares of Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.56% Rise

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.50 to a high of $80.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.33 on volume of 426,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Agilent Tech Inc has traded in a range of $61.13 to $90.64 and is now at $80.95, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

