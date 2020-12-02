Look for Shares of Agilent Tech Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.03% Rise

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.40 to a high of $85.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.31 on volume of 449,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Agilent Tech Inc has traded in a range of $65.35 to $90.64 and is now at $85.96, 32% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

