Look for Shares of Affil Managers to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.66% Rise

Affil Managers (NYSE:AMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.15 to a high of $86.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.39 on volume of 76,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Affil Managers has traded in a range of $71.08 to $115.75 and is now at $86.49, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

