Look for Shares of Aes Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.30% Rise

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.07 to a high of $20.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.16 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Aes Corp has traded in a range of $14.54 to $20.25 and is now at $20.28, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aes Corp on September 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Aes Corp have risen 24.5%. We continue to monitor AES for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.