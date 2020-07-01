Look for Shares of Advance Auto Par to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.61% Sell Off

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.63 to a high of $157.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $157.51 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Advance Auto Par has traded in a range of $130.09 to $182.56 and is now at $153.57, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

