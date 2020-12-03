Look for Shares of Adobe Sys Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.57% Sell Off

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $283.00 to a high of $298.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $305.33 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Adobe Sys Inc has traded in a range of $252.03 to $386.75 and is now at $290.00, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Adobe Sys Inc and will alert subscribers who have ADBE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.