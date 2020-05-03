Look for Shares of Acorda Therapeut to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.35% Sell Off

Acorda Therapeut (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.14 to a high of $1.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.20 on volume of 469,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Acorda Therapeut on February 18th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.72. Since that call, shares of Acorda Therapeut have fallen 26.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Acorda Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.40 and a 52-week low of $1.07 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $1.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.