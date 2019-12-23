Look for Shares of Accuray Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.36% Sell Off

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.67 to a high of $2.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.73 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Accuray Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.35 and a high of $5.40 and are now at $2.69, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Accuray Inc on April 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.16. Since that call, shares of Accuray Inc have fallen 33.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.