Look for Shares of Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.81% Sell Off

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.23 to a high of $147.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $142.00 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-Ahas traded in a range of $137.23 to $216.39 and are now at $138.23. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

