Look for Shares of Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.66% Sell Off

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $157.56 to a high of $160.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $160.61 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Accenture Plc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $157.21, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Accenture Plc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Accenture Plc-A in search of a potential trend change.