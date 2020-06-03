Look for Shares of Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.87% Sell Off

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.12 to a high of $180.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $180.62 on volume of 857,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Accenture Plc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Accenture Plc-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $160.50 to $216.39 and is now at $179.40, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.