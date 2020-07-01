Look for Shares of Accenture Plc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.56% Sell Off

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $203.19 to a high of $206.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $207.00 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Accenture Plc-A on November 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Accenture Plc-A have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor ACN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Accenture Plc-A has traded in a range of $139.85 to $213.25 and is now at $204.70, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.