Look for Shares of Acceleron Pharma to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.65% Sell Off

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.62 to a high of $52.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.59 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Acceleron Pharma on November 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Acceleron Pharma have risen 17.9%. We continue to monitor XLRN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Acceleron Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.00 and a 52-week low of $37.01 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $50.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.