Look for Shares of Acceleron Pharma to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.28% Rise

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.72 to a high of $103.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $98.42 on volume of 165,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Acceleron Pharma has traded in a range of $37.01 to $101.81 and is now at $101.72, 175% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.48% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

