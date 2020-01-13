Look for Shares of Abercrombie & Fi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.66% Rise

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.30 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Abercrombie & Fi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.63 and a 52-week low of $13.58 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $18.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.