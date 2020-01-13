Look for Shares of Abercrombie & Fi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.66% Rise

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.30 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Abercrombie & Fi and will alert subscribers who have ANF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Abercrombie & Fi has traded in a range of $13.58 to $30.63 and is now at $18.08, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.