Look for Shares of Abbvie Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.66% Sell Off

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.22 to a high of $83.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.34 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Abbvie Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $97.86 and a 52-week low of $62.55 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $81.77 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

