Look for Shares of Aaron'S Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.36% Rise

Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.64 to a high of $62.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.27 on volume of 75,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Aaron'S Inc has traded in a range of $46.81 to $78.65 and is now at $62.89, 34% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

