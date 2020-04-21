Look for Shares of 3M Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.50% Sell Off

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.50 to a high of $142.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.23 on volume of 872,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

3M Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $219.75 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for 3M Co and will alert subscribers who have MMM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.