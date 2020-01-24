Look for Shares of 1-800-Flowers-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.30% Rise

1-800-Flowers-A (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.16 to a high of $16.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.39 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, 1-800-Flowers-A has traded in a range of $12.01 to $21.77 and is now at $15.32, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of 1-800-Flowers-A on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.32. Since that recommendation, shares of 1-800-Flowers-A have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor FLWS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.