Look for Shares of 1-800-Flowers-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.11% Rise

1-800-Flowers-A (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.40 to a high of $14.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.48 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, 1-800-Flowers-A has traded in a range of $11.80 to $21.77 and is now at $14.54, 23% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 0.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in 1-800-Flowers-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of 1-800-Flowers-A in search of a potential trend change.