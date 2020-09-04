Logmein Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LOGM, NTNX, GTT, ANGI, FB)
Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Logmein Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 19,452.0%. Following is Nutanix Inc - A with a sales growth of 7,235.8%. Gtt Communicatio ranks third highest with a sales growth of 5,869.6%.
Angie'S List Inc follows with a sales growth of 4,760.5%, and Facebook Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4,709.1%.
