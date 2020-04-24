Loews Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.19%

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $33.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.56 on volume of 455,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Loews Corp has traded in a range of $28.52 to $56.88 and is now at $32.30, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.