Loews Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.53%

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.60 to a high of $56.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.98 on volume of 538,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Loews Corp have traded between a low of $44.17 and a high of $56.88 and are now at $55.33, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

