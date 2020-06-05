Loews Corp Falls 2.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.66 to a high of $30.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.13 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Loews Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.88 and a 52-week low of $28.52 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $30.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Loews Corp and will alert subscribers who have L in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.