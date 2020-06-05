Loews Corp Falls 2.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.66 to a high of $30.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.13 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Loews Corp has traded in a range of $28.52 to $56.88 and is now at $30.10, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 3.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

