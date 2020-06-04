Lockheed Martin Rises 4.29% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $361.91 to a high of $367.02. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $355.84 on volume of 696,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lockheed Martin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lockheed Martin in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Lockheed Martin has traded in a range of $266.11 to $442.53 and is now at $367.00, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.