Lkq Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.95%

Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.84 to a high of $21.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.48 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lkq Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.19. Since that call, shares of Lkq Corp have fallen 38.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Lkq Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.84 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $19.98. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.