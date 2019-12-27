Lkq Corp has the Highest Beta in the Distributors Industry (LKQ, CORE, POOL, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Lkq Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a beta of 1.1. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

