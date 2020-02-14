LiveRamp Holdings Inc has the Highest Return on Equity in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (RAMP, SAIC, BAH, ACN, IBM)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 9,922.9%. Following is Science Applicat with a ROE of 5,295.9%. Booz Allen Hamil ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,052.6%.

Accenture Plc-A follows with a ROE of 4,067.9%, and Ibm rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,114.0%.

