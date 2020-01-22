MySmarTrend
Liveperson Inc Rises 2.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:04pm
By David Diaz

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.27 to a high of $44.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.94 on volume of 269,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Liveperson Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Liveperson Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Liveperson Inc has traded in a range of $20.37 to $44.01 and is now at $43.48, 113% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

