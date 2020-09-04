Live Oak Bancsha is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LOB, PPBI, PNFP, ANCX, IBTX)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest sales growth.

Live Oak Bancsha ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,327.1%. Following is Pacific Premier with a sales growth of 6,171.2%. Pinnacle Finl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 6,116.8%.

Access Natl Corp follows with a sales growth of 5,592.2%, and Independent Bank rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 5,208.8%.

