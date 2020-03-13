MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Live Oak Bancsha is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (LOB, BKU, SFBS, FITB, WAL)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Live Oak Bancsha ranks highest with a ROE of 3,165.5%. Bankunited Inc is next with a ROE of 2,203.2%. Servisfirst Banc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,760.5%.

Fifth Third Banc follows with a ROE of 1,675.7%, and Western Alliance rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,656.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Live Oak Bancsha and will alert subscribers who have LOB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest return on equity live oak bancsha bankunited inc servisfirst banc fifth third banc western alliance

Ticker(s): LOB BKU SFBS FITB WAL

Contact David Diaz