Live Nation Ente Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.43%

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:54pm
By David Diaz

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.11 to a high of $44.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.11 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Live Nation Ente and will alert subscribers who have LYV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Live Nation Ente has traded in a range of $21.70 to $76.60 and is now at $43.45, 100% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

