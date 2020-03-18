Live Nation Ente Falls 26.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.65 to a high of $32.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 26.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.11 on volume of 5.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Nation Ente have traded between the current low of $24.65 and a high of $76.60 and are now at $25.09. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

